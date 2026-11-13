INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chilly November pattern is settling in across central Indiana, bringing scattered showers, a brief mix of snow, and temperatures that will stay well below normal through the weekend. The good news: drier, warmer weather is on the way next week.

Today

Scattered light rain showers will continue across central Indiana throughout Friday. A stronger band of showers is tracking along the Illinois-Indiana border, moving south from Lake Michigan.

Northwest Indiana, particularly Lake and Porter counties, are seeing rain mix with or change over to snow this morning. This wintry mix may briefly extend into the northern Wabash Valley west of Lafayette later this morning. No accumulation is expected.

Northwest winds and cloudy skies will keep temperatures chilly. Expect highs in the low to mid 40s, and wind chills to hold in the mid 30s

Precipitation will taper off this evening as drier air gradually moves in.

Tonight

Clouds will break up overnight as drier air arrives. Lows will drop into the mid 20s to lower 30s under clearing skies.

Saturday

Saturday brings improving conditions, though it will remain chilly. Expect scattered to broken clouds, mainly across the northeast half of the area. Sunshine will be more abundant farther south and west.

Highs will range from the mid 40s in the northeast to near 50 degrees in southwestern portions of the state.

Saturday night lows will again fall into the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday and Next Week

The upper-level low responsible for our unsettled weather will shift east on Sunday. Scattered clouds will linger across the northeast half of the area, but overall conditions will be quieter.

High pressure builds into the Midwest early next week, bringing mainly clear skies and dry weather through at least next Friday. Any chance of rain holds off until next weekend at the earliest.

A warming trend begins Sunday and continues through the week. Temperatures will climb steadily, reaching seasonable mid-November levels by midweek. By late next week, highs should be in the lower to mid 60s.