Braun says Indiana Republicans lost seats over affordability concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Mike Braun on Thursday said Republicans lost heavily Tuesday night because Democrats were able to nationalize affordability issues.

Braun’s Republican Party lost 16 seats in the Indiana House of Representatives and five in the state Senate, plus control of the offices of secretary of state and state comptroller, the 5th Congressional District and dozens of county and township offices, including in longtime Republican strongholds such as Hamilton County. In his first public comments following the election, Braun said Republicans did not do enough nationally to address affordability issues.

“We had issues at the national level that had people burdened and I’ve been the loudest voice of any governor on affordability,” he said. “Here, where you’ve got a political dynamic that’s different, it would beg the question, why didn’t you do more before? And I view what occurred there as a wakeup call and an opportunity.”

Braun said he does not believe Tuesday’s results are a referendum on his first two years in office, citing actions he has taken on affordability issues such as suspending the gas tax in response to the war with Iran and 2025’s property tax legislation.

“If you weren’t seeing that the lower third of the economy, which was clear to me, their incomes weren’t catching up with inflation from the prior administration,” he said. “They were cranky, irritable and we did not read that well.”

Democrats have said even though Republicans will still be in the majority, their narrower margin will force them to act in a more bipartisan manner. House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, on Wednesday said he thinks this will lead to better legislation. Braun echoed that sentiment Thursday morning, saying he’s willing to work with Democrats in the legislature if he thinks they bring good ideas to the table on issues such as property taxes, utility bills, affordable housing and health care.

“I’m going to take all good ideas. Hopefully, we’re taking this opportunity and we’re doing more with it, to where, where we were before, politically, I think actually, the supermajorities may have hurt us there,” he said. “We’re the state that came through it the best, I think nationally, when you look at the carnage across the landscape.”

Braun also responded to Secretary of State-elect Beau Bayh’s plans to order an outside audit of the secretary of state’s office following the controversies surrounding outgoing Secretary Diego Morales. Asked whether he support’s Bayh’s plans, Braun replied, “A hundred percent.”

“Whenever it comes to audits and transparency, I’m going to be for them,” Braun said. “Remember, again I replaced the entire (Indiana Economic Development Corporation) board. Then we had to do a forensic audit, most of which we incorporated.”

State lawmakers will assemble for Organization Day on Nov. 17 in order to be sworn in and to elect a House Speaker and a Senate president pro tempore. After that, they will return to the Statehouse in January.