Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band brings front-porch blues home to Brown County

INDIANAPOLIS — A night of blues, rising musical talent and community support is coming to Brown County as Amplify Nashville takes the stage Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Brown County Music Center.

Presented by the Brown County Music Association, the event will showcase emerging artists from South Central Indiana and surrounding areas before welcoming hometown favorite, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, as the headliner.

Reverend Peyton, who lives in Brown County, joined Life.Style.Live! to discuss the event and what audiences can expect.

The evening will feature Sami Riggs, winner of the 2025 Brown County Songwriter Showdown, along with two additional bands selected through the Rumble on the Rocks competition.

Peyton said he was excited to headline the event and support an organization that is creating opportunities for up-and-coming musicians.

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, known for its high-energy front-porch blues sound, has toured 49 states and 38 countries.

The trio includes Peyton on guitar and vocals, his wife, Breezy Peyton, on washboard, and drummer Jacob “The Snakob” Powell.

Despite performing around the world, Peyton said returning home to Brown County is especially meaningful.

He described the band’s music as handmade from the heart and said audiences can expect an energetic performance featuring songs from across the band’s records, new music and some Brown County favorites. He also plans to bring out a few special instruments for the hometown show.

Beyond the music, Amplify Nashville will support local organizations and charities. Proceeds will benefit Nashville-area food pantry Mother’s Cupboard, the Brown County Music Association and other local charities.

Peyton said Brown County has a longstanding musical history and that he is excited to be part of its growing live music scene.

Amplify Nashville begins Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana.

Tickets are on sale and available at www.browncountymusiccenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com, and at the venue box office.