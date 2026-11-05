Downtown Franklin Holiday Open House invites shoppers to shop local

INDIANAPOLIS — Holiday shopping season is getting underway in downtown Franklin, where local businesses are preparing for the annual Downtown Franklin Holiday Open House.

The event, founded by Tauria Catlin, co-owner of Middle Davids Artisan Candles, encourages shoppers to explore independently owned businesses while finding unique gifts, enjoying holiday specials and supporting the local community.

Catlin started the event 14 years ago to introduce shoppers to the variety of businesses available in downtown Franklin before they turned to online shopping. Held annually during the first weekend of November, the free event has become a holiday tradition for families and friends.

“We wanted people to know what was available for shopping in downtown Franklin before they went online and did all that stuff,” Catlin said.

Shoppers can pick up a punch card at participating businesses and earn punches by visiting stores throughout downtown. Those who visit 10 participating locations can turn in their completed cards at the end of the weekend for a chance to win prizes.

Many participating businesses also offer special sales, giveaways and other promotions during the event.

Catlin also showcased several gift ideas available at Middle Davids Artisan Candles, including hand-poured candles, locally crafted glass pieces, decorative bird feeders, handmade holiday decorations, alpaca blankets and scarves, and specialty socks.

Located in historic downtown Franklin, Middle Davids Artisan Candles has been in business since 2002 and has operated its Franklin storefront since 2009. The shop features products from more than 70 artists, along with its signature candle collections and fundraising products.

Catlin said the shop’s fundraising program is approaching a major milestone, with a goal of helping customers raise more than $1 million by the end of the year.

As both a business owner and event founder, Catlin said the Holiday Open House has made a noticeable difference for downtown merchants. Some participating businesses consider it their best shopping day of the year.

The event has also received strong community support, with more than 1,000 completed punch cards turned in during some previous years. Catlin said that represents thousands of visits by shoppers exploring downtown to local businesses.

The event is now co-organized by Discover Downtown Franklin, an organization dedicated to promoting the shops, restaurants and experiences that make the historic downtown district a destination for residents and visitors.

Catlin encourages shoppers to make a day of the event, noting that participating businesses and restaurants are all within a walkable five-block area.

Visitors can find the participating business list, event details and a map through the Downtown Franklin Holiday Open House Facebook event page.

For more information, visit Middle Davids Artisan Candles or Discover Downtown Franklin.