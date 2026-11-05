VonnegutFest celebrates Kurt Vonnegut’s legacy with five days of comedy, music and literary events

INDIANAPOLIS — Kurt Vonnegut’s literary legacy returns to the spotlight as VonnegutFest takes place Nov. 7-11, featuring five days of comedy, live music, author discussions, wellness activities and a new immersive exhibit.

Hosted by the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library, the annual festival celebrates the Indianapolis native’s influence, humor and advocacy for free expression.

John Barth, board chair of the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library, and Lisa McKinney, a museum board member and partner at Bose McKinney & Evans LLP, joined Life.Style.Live! to preview this year’s events.

A major highlight is the Night of Vonnegut gala Saturday, Nov. 7, featuring Emmy-winning comedian and “The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper. He will receive the 2026 Kurt Vonnegut Humor Award for his use of wit and satire to address difficult subjects.

Sunday, Nov. 8, features the release of the 15th annual “So It Goes” Journal at 1 p.m., followed by author Brian Welke discussing his book, “Boys, Just Boys: Biography of a WWII Infantry Regiment,” at 2:30 p.m. The book explores the regiment in which Vonnegut served during World War II.

At 6 p.m., pianist and composer Cristiana Pegoraro will perform “Romanza: Italian Love, American Dream” at the Indiana Landmarks Center, blending Italian opera, classical music and American favorites.

The festival also incorporates wellness programming tied to the museum’s Year of Love. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Whitehead will lead a Yin Yoga session focused on self-acceptance at 4 p.m., followed by a discussion of Robert Holden’s book “Loveability” at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, brings the grand opening of “Tralfamadore: Slaughterhouse-Five Immersive Experience” at 10 a.m. Created through a partnership with Purdue University’s Engineering Projects in Community Service program, the exhibit transforms the fictional planet from Vonnegut’s novel into an interactive, three-dimensional experience combining literature, art and engineering.

The festival will also feature the Kurt Vonnegut Youth Writing Program at 11 a.m., encouraging young writers to develop their voices through storytelling.

Most events will take place at the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library, 543 Indiana Ave. in downtown Indianapolis, with some programming at additional locations.

Many events are free, while others require tickets. For the full schedule, registration and ticket information, visit Vonnegutlibrary.org.