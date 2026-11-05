Showers possible tonight & Friday; fall-like weekend on the way

INDIANAPOLIS — The work week will close out on a gray and cool note. Brighter skies return for the weekend and above normal air is going to make another appearance next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mainly cloudy with lows in the 40s. Spotty light rain showers or drizzle are possible.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, & cool. Highs should be mainly in the lower 50s. Some spotty shower could continue, especially north of Indianapolis. Temperatures look to fall back into the 40s for high school playoff football in the evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy and seasonably cool. Highs in the lower to middle 50s. Running conditions for the annual Monumental Marathon in downtown Indy will be pretty good in the morning, but there will certainly be a chill in the air.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Clear and chilly. Lows in the lower 30s. There may be some upper 20s in some of those colder spots.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. There won’t be any travel issues if you will heading to the Colts game against the Cowboys.

NEXT WEEK:

Lots of sunshine is expected through at least early Wednesday along with above average highs in the 60s. A front late on Wednesday could spark some rain and then usher in some cooler air thereafter. All of that is TBD right now.