Spirit & Place Festival kicks off 31st year with 11 days of community connection

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Spirit & Place Festival returns for its 31st year, offering 11 straight days of free events designed to connect people in Indianapolis through arts, humanities, and religion.

The festival runs Nov. 5-15 with more than 30 community-created events across greater Indianapolis.

Exploring connections

Sandy Schmidt, program director of Spirit & Place, says this year’s theme is “Connections.”

She joined Daybreak on Thursday to explain.

“We can all agree that we’re feeling a little bit disconnected for a variety of reasons, and all of these events look at ways that we can talk to each other, communicate, and stay connected,” Schmidt said.

Spirit & Place is a community-facing initiative housed on the campus of IU Indianapolis. It works at the intersection of arts, humanities, and religion.

Tonight’s kickoff

The festival kicks off Thursday evening with a public conversation titled “Connections in a Divided Time” at Indiana Landmarks.

“Our presenters are going to explore how we can lean into social sciences, each other, and history to combat that disconnection,” Schmidt said.

Local jazz pianist Christopher Pitts will perform at the kickoff event.

What to expect

Events include singing, workshops, panel discussions, tours, and walking events throughout the 11 days.

“These are really truly community-created events,” Schmidt said. “The creativity was really awe-inspiring.”

Schmidt says Spirit & Place determines each year’s theme by talking directly to the community about what matters to them.

How the festival brings community together

The initiative works at the intersection of three civic tools to help people engage fully.

“We believe that those are the main civic tools that everybody has, and we want to work at the intersection of those three civic tools so people can bring their whole selves to the event and to the community,” Schmidt said.

Explore the 2026 Spirit & Place Festival in the digital event guide by clicking here, or explore for specific date in the calendar by clicking here. Registration is now open for all events.