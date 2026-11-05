Agape Therapeutic Riding Resources marks 40 years with Boots & Bowties gala

INDIANAPOLIS — Agape Therapeutic Riding Resources is celebrating 40 years of helping individuals grow through the power of horses with its annual Boots & Bowties fundraising gala Nov. 13.

Founded in 1986, the nonprofit provides therapeutic riding, equine-assisted learning and other horse-assisted services that support the physical, emotional and cognitive growth of individuals of all ages and abilities throughout Central Indiana.

Rachel Elder, interim executive director of Agape, and Brett Butler, mixologist and owner of Alcomy LLC, joined the show to discuss the organization’s mission and the upcoming celebration. Butler and Alcomy LLC are partnering with Agape for this year’s event.

Elder described Boots & Bowties as the organization’s annual fundraising gala and said this year’s celebration is especially meaningful as Agape marks four decades of serving the community. Funds raised will support the organization’s riders, horses and programs while helping make its services more accessible.

This year’s theme is “Legacy,” honoring the people and partnerships that have shaped Agape over the past 40 years while looking ahead to its future. The evening will also feature a special keynote address from the organization’s founder.

Agape offers several programs, including therapeutic riding, equine-assisted learning, hippotherapy and equine-assisted psychotherapy.

Elder said the benefits go well beyond horseback riding. Participants can build physical abilities, confidence, independence, social skills and emotional regulation.

Horses can also help participants develop connections and recognize their emotions, creating opportunities for personal growth that extend beyond the barn.

Agape has also made a lasting impact on Indiana’s equine-assisted services community. Elder said many instructors, therapists and leaders at other centers throughout the state began their careers or received training at Agape, creating a ripple effect across the region.

Butler also has a personal connection to the organization. He began volunteering with Agape in 2018 as a sidewalker, assisting participants during therapeutic riding sessions. As his business grew, he found another way to support the nonprofit by contributing a cocktail-making experience to the gala’s auction and providing a special VIP tasting.

During the segment, Butler demonstrated one of the cocktails planned for the event: a spiced bourbon cider made with sage, lemon, cinnamon, black walnut bitters, apple cider and spiced chai simple syrup.

The fall-inspired drink is part of a selection of specialty cocktails guests can enjoy during the VIP experience. Another planned option is a spiced mule featuring cranberry, rosemary, allspice, vodka and ginger beer.

Butler said his continued involvement reflects his appreciation for Agape’s mission and the connections horses can help create.

The Boots & Bowties gala will take place Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. at Black Iris Estate in Carmel.

For more information about the organization and its programs, visit agaperiding.org. Agape can also be found on Facebook at Agape Therapeutic Riding and on Instagram at @agaperiding.