Damien Center calls for HIV to qualify for Medicaid medical frailty exemption

INDIANAPOLIS — Damien Center, Indiana’s oldest and largest HIV service organization, is urging state officials to revise Medicaid medical frailty guidelines that do not automatically qualify people with HIV for exemptions from new work requirements.

The organization says the guidelines could put Hoosiers at risk of losing access to health care and medications that help them stay healthy and prevent HIV transmission.

HIV requires lifelong treatment, regular laboratory monitoring and access to antiretroviral therapy. For people with low incomes who rely on Medicaid, an interruption in coverage can lead to loss of viral suppression, disease progression and a greater risk of transmitting HIV, the organization said.

“Indiana’s new guidelines overlook a fundamental reality of living with HIV: People are able to stay healthy, work and contribute to their communities because they have access to consistent, lifesaving treatment,” said Alan Witchey, president and CEO of Damien Center. “We should not require someone to become seriously ill before recognizing their need for medical protection. Successful HIV treatment should never become the reason someone loses the health coverage that makes that success possible.”

Modern HIV medications have made the condition manageable, the organization said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says early treatment significantly reduces the risk of serious illness and death.

Consistent treatment can also help people maintain an undetectable viral load, meaning they cannot sexually transmit HIV, according to the organization. The principle is known as Undetectable = Untransmittable, or U=U.

Maintaining access to HIV treatment is important for individual health and public health, Damien Center said. Interruptions in treatment can lead to preventable illnesses, more intensive medical care and additional health care costs. The federal Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative identifies viral suppression as a key strategy for reducing new HIV infections nationwide.

Damien Center said it sees how financial instability, housing insecurity, transportation challenges and other barriers can make it difficult for people to stay connected to care. The organization provides HIV medical treatment, medication access, case management, behavioral health services, housing assistance, transportation and other support to help patients maintain their health and independence.

The organization is especially concerned about people living with AIDS, symptomatic HIV, significant immune compromise or HIV-related complications. They may need more frequent medical monitoring, specialized treatment and additional support, Damien Center said.

Damien Center is asking Indiana officials to recognize low-income people living with HIV as medically frail for Medicaid purposes. It also recommends a strong presumption of medical frailty for people with advanced disease or significant HIV-related complications.

The organization says medical frailty determinations should consider disease severity, immune status, functional limitations, coexisting health conditions and ongoing treatment needs.

“Medicaid policy should help people stay healthy, not create barriers that put their health at risk,” Witchey said. “We urge state leaders to reconsider these guidelines and recognize that protecting access to HIV treatment benefits not only those living with the virus but the health and well-being of communities across Indiana.”