On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: Your guide to November’s best in arts and entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS — November is bringing a busy lineup of music, theater, opera and ballet performances to Central Indiana, and arts critic Tom Alvarez is sharing his latest picks for audiences looking to enjoy the local arts scene.

In his latest “On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez” segment on Life.Style.Live!, Alvarez shared his recommendations for upcoming arts and entertainment events throughout November.



First on his list is Boney James Live at the Palladium on Nov. 6. The contemporary jazz saxophonist previously performed as a sideman for artists including Morris Day and the Isley Brothers before launching a solo career that has produced multiple No. 1 albums on Billboard’s contemporary jazz charts.

Also taking place Nov. 6 is a performance by Jeff Tweedy at The Tarkington.

On Nov. 7, audiences can catch “A Conversation with Amy Sedaris” at the Palladium.

For opera fans, Indianapolis Opera will present “La Traviata” Nov. 13-14. The production follows Violetta, a Parisian courtesan who falls in love with Alfredo, a young nobleman. Ashley Fabian portrays Violetta, while Evan K. Brown plays Alfredo.

Alvarez also recommended “Rick Steves’ Europe: Symphonic Journey,” presented by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Nov. 13-14. The concert combines European travel stories from television personality and travel expert Rick Steves with music inspired by the Romantic era, featuring composers such as Grieg, Tchaikovsky, Strauss, Berlioz and Verdi.

Another highlight is “Cinderella,” a collaboration between the Indianapolis Ballet and Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. The production brings the classic fairy tale to life through ballet and orchestral music Nov. 13-14.

For theatergoers, Alvarez highlighted “Meridian Cafe” at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre, running through Nov. 8. He recently reviewed the production and praised the work being presented by American Lives Theatre, which focuses on developing and producing new theatrical works.

Alvarez also shared that his latest “On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez” podcast episode features Chris Saunders and Andrew Kramer of American Lives Theatre.

Alvarez encourages audiences to explore the local arts scene and stay up to date on upcoming performances through his reviews, previews and interviews.

For more recommendations, visit tomalvarez.studio. The “On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez” podcast is available wherever podcasts are found. Audiences can also follow him on Facebook and Instagram.