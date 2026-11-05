Paradise Pizza & Pretzels brings pizza, handmade pretzels and dirty sodas to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A unique combination of pizza, handcrafted soft pretzels and specialty drinks is bringing a taste of fun to Indianapolis’ East 82nd Street.

Paradise Pizza & Pretzels is a Hawaiian-themed, fast-casual restaurant built around a simple idea: bringing made-to-order pizza, handmade pretzels and dirty sodas together under one roof.

Life.Style.Live! reporter Nataliya Oliynyk talks with Michael Warner, co-founder of Paradise Pizza & Pretzels, about the restaurant’s concept, its signature offerings and how customers can make their own treats.

Warner said he and his business partner, Jerry Terhune, wanted to create a restaurant that offered something different while making the most of their signature pretzel dough.

The restaurant uses its proprietary dough mix to make both soft pretzels and pizzas, giving customers two options with a common ingredient.

During the visit, Warner demonstrated how the handmade pretzels are prepared, from stretching and twisting the dough to baking and coating the finished pretzels in butter.

The restaurant also offers a variety of dirty sodas, a popular beverage trend that combines soft drinks with flavored syrups and creamy additions.

Warner walked Oliynyk through the process of making one of the restaurant’s featured November drinks, a cherry cheesecake dirty soda.

The specialty beverage starts with cherry syrup and Dr Pepper, followed by a cheesecake-flavored cream made with heavy cream. The cream is blended until it reaches a whipped consistency, then poured over the drink.

Customers can also customize their beverages with different soda options and flavor combinations.

Paradise Pizza & Pretzels features monthly drink specials, giving customers something new to try throughout the year.

Warner said the combination of pizza, pretzels and dirty sodas has been well received by customers, with the restaurant continuing to build its menu around those offerings.

Paradise Pizza & Pretzels is located on East 82nd Street in Indianapolis.

For more information about the menu and restaurant, visit paradisepizzapretzel.com.