Jess Lockwood prepares to defend PBR Teams Championship with Carolina Cowboys

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2026 Professional Bull Riders (PBR) season comes down to championship weekend in Las Vegas, where the Carolina Cowboys will look to defend their title at the PBR Teams Championship Nov. 6-8.

Two-time PBR world champion Jess Lockwood, a member of the defending champion Carolina Cowboys, joined the show to discuss the upcoming competition, the team’s season and his return to championship-level riding.

The championship will take place at T-Mobile Arena, where all teams will compete in an elimination tournament. The top three teams earn a bye into Day 2 before the field narrows until one team is crowned champion.

Unlike traditional bull riding, the PBR Teams format features five riders competing against five riders from another team. The team with the highest accumulated score wins the matchup.

Lockwood said fans can expect to see some of the world’s best bull riders and bucking bulls, along with the added excitement of team competition.

The Carolina Cowboys enter the championship as the defending champions after a 2026 season that included their share of highs and lows. Lockwood said the team is healthy and ready to bring its best performance to Las Vegas.

He said the team’s approach is to keep things simple, with each rider focused on completing his ride and doing his part to help secure a victory.

Lockwood also reflected on his personal comeback following major injuries and time away from competition. He said the experience has taught him the importance of gratitude, positivity and appreciating every opportunity.

He credited his family and faith as important parts of his journey back to the sport.

For those who have never watched PBR Teams competition, Lockwood said the championship offers nonstop action, featuring top riders, powerful bucking bulls and individual storylines that make every matchup exciting.

The PBR Teams Championship takes place Nov. 6-8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. More information about the event is available at pbrteamschampionship.com.