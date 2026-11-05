Pavel’s World: EverWell Health focuses on personalized care and long-term wellness

INDIANAPOLIS — EverWell Health is taking a personalized approach to wellness, focusing on advanced diagnostics, preventive care and helping patients understand the underlying causes of their health concerns.

During a segment of “Pavel’s World,” Pavel spoke with Dr. Alfredo Lopez, a neurologist with EverWell Health, about the importance of spending more time with patients and taking a deeper look at their overall health.

Lopez said the goal is to move beyond treating symptoms and focus on identifying factors that may contribute to a patient’s health concerns, including inflammation, metabolic issues and hormonal imbalances.

He said traditional medical appointments can sometimes leave patients with unanswered questions, making additional testing and one-on-one time with a physician important parts of the process.

While routine bloodwork may show normal results, Lopez said advanced diagnostic and functional testing can provide additional insight into areas such as inflammatory markers, hormone levels, thyroid function and cognitive health.

EverWell Health offers a range of services designed to support patients’ overall wellness, including metabolic and hormonal health care, bioidentical hormone optimization, thyroid and adrenal support, weight management, NAD+ therapy, IV nutrient therapy and red light therapy.

The practice also incorporates newer technologies intended to support muscle recovery, cognitive function and overall wellness. Lopez highlighted ExoMind, a treatment offered at the practice that he said is designed to support focus and cognitive health, as well as address concerns such as depression and anxiety.

Lopez emphasized that technology is only one part of the approach.

“The best technology is the time that you have with your doctor,” he said, pointing to the practice’s board-certified physicians, nurse practitioners and medical staff.

Another major focus at EverWell Health is longevity. Lopez said the goal goes beyond simply helping people live longer. Instead, the practice emphasizes improving what is known as health span — the number of years a person remains physically strong, mentally sharp and able to enjoy everyday activities.

He said maintaining the ability to spend time with family, participate in sports and enjoy life is an important part of long-term wellness.

Pavel, who has known Lopez for years and considers him a close friend, also discussed the value of having a physician who takes a personal interest in understanding his health and individual needs.

EverWell Health is located on Hancock Drive in Carmel. Patients do not need a referral from another physician to contact the practice.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 317-907-9004 or visit everwellindiana.com.