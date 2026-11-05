The Children’s Museum kicks off holiday season with snowball fight, WinterFaire

Children’s Museum

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INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season is getting a snowy start at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, with the return of WinterFaire, the opening of WinterSlide and a special event featuring thousands of indoor snowballs.

The museum will kick off its winter festivities Nov. 21 with Santa’s Big Snowball Fight, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The event will feature 6,000 snowballs dropped into the museum’s atrium, giving visitors of all ages an opportunity to join the fun with family members, Santa and Rex, along with several local sports mascots.

Melissa Trumpey, director of public events and family programs at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, said the event will include a referee to lead the festivities, with both slow-motion and speed rounds.

WinterFaire also opens Nov. 21, offering families an opportunity to enjoy a variety of interactive winter-themed activities. Returning favorites include ski ball, snowboarding challenges and indoor sock skating.

Visitors can also work together to activate winter magic at Indigo’s Fountain and explore the exhibit’s Artisan’s Corner, which features local artists and holiday traditions.

WinterSlide will open the same day, transforming a museum staircase into a two-lane slide where visitors can race family members and friends.

In addition to the seasonal attractions, the museum is offering several special family programs throughout December.

Santa’s Magical Morning will take place three times during the month, allowing families to visit the museum before regular opening hours for a smaller, more intimate experience with Santa. Guests can also ride WinterSlide and participate in additional activities.

A new program, PJs and Plushies, invites children to bring a favorite stuffed animal or plush friend. Participants can create holiday accessories for their plush companions and build a miniature gingerbread house.

The museum will also offer a Toymakers Workshop, featuring creative holiday activities for Girl Scouts.

Trumpey said the museum’s team has enjoyed developing new activities and experiences designed to help families create holiday traditions together.

Santa will begin visiting the museum Nov. 21 and remain through Christmas Eve. WinterFaire will be open through February, while WinterSlide will remain available through January.

More information about Santa’s Big Snowball Fight, WinterFaire, WinterSlide and special family programs is available at childrensmuseum.org.