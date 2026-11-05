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Heading downtown Saturday? Here’s what to know about Monumental Marathon traffic restrictions
By Jacqueline White,3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the country’s biggest running events returns to downtown Indianapolis this Saturday as the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon celebrates its 19th year.
The event, organizers call one of the 15 largest marathons in the United States, features a full marathon, half marathon, and 5K, all starting and finishing in the heart of downtown Indy.
Race-Day Schedule
- Gear check opens at 6:30 a.m. at Washington Street and West Street
- Full & Half Marathon start at 8:00 a.m. on West Street
- 5K begins at 8:40 a.m.
- Course closes at 3:30 p.m.
Expo & Packet Pickup
Runners can pick up their race packets at the Monumental Health and Fitness Expo at the Indiana Convention Center before race day:
- Thursday: 4–7 p.m.
- Friday: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
The expo is free and open to the public, offering race merchandise and more than 50 health and fitness exhibitors.
Traffic Restrictions: What Drivers Need to Know
IMPD is warning motorists to plan ahead for significant traffic impacts throughout Indianapolis — especially in the downtown area — during the morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday.
Based on the race-day closure maps released by IMPD, here’s a breakdown of key road restriction windows:
|Area
|Restriction
|Time
|West Street (near start/finish)
|Limited southbound access only
|5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
|Downtown core (near start)
|Restricted
|5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
|Monument Circle / Meridian St. area
|Restricted
|5:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|Delaware St. / south downtown
|Restricted
|7:45 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
|East-side course (Massachusetts Ave. area)
|Restricted
|8:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
|Mid-course (pink zone)
|Restricted
|8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|North corridor (orange zone)
|Restricted
|8:35 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
|Northwest corridor (purple zone)
|Restricted
|9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|Fall Creek / Burdsal Pkwy. area
|Restricted
|9:20 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Several corridors are noted as open all day to vehicles, including routes along the far north and south sides of downtown.
IMPD’s tips for Saturday:
- Plan ahead and allow extra travel time
- Consider alternate routes around the race course
- Follow all posted traffic control devices and officer instructions
- Use caution around runners, volunteers, and spectators
- Be patient — streets will reopen gradually throughout the day
Drivers heading downtown are strongly encouraged to review the IMPD closure maps before leaving home Saturday morning.
For more information on the race, visit monumentalmarathon.com.