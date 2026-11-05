Brownsburg, Ben Davis set for sectional championship showdown

BROWNSBURG, Ind.–Brownsburg and Ben Davis will meet Friday night in a Class 6A sectional championship matchup, with the game airing live on MYINDY23 and the ISC Sports Network beginning at 7 p.m.

The matchup is WISH-TV’s Game of the Week and features two teams taking different paths into the postseason showdown.

Brownsburg enters the game as the favorite after winning two consecutive state championships. The Bulldogs have not lost since beating Ben Davis in the 2024 sectional final.

“They are the now two-time defending state champs, and they are a prohibitive favorite in this game and in the state,” ISC Sports Network’s Greg Rakestraw said during an appearance on WISH-TV’s Daybreak.

Brownsburg beat seven-win Zionsville last week to advance. Ben Davis defeated Avon 32-10, extending its winning streak to three games.

Rakestraw said Ben Davis is a younger team that has improved as the season has progressed.

The matchup features several Division I prospects, including Brownsburg wide receiver Brandon Sharp, who is committed to Indiana. Sharp has 55 catches and 16 touchdowns this season.

Ben Davis defensive back Keontae Toomer, who is committed to Louisville, could match up against Sharp.

“That’s probably a likely defensive back versus wide receiver matchup,” Rakestraw said.

The Class 6A matchup is one of several notable sectional championship games across Indiana this week.

In Class 5A, New Palestine and Cathedral will meet in a matchup Rakestraw said could help determine the eventual state champion.

In Class 4A, unbeaten Danville will face Bishop Chatard. Class 2A also features a matchup between undefeated teams Lutheran and Eastern Hancock.

Rakestraw said the Class 2A, 4A and 6A tournaments are particularly competitive this season.

“There are 48 trophies being handed out across the state of Indiana,” Rakestraw said. “Every game in November, we hand you a trophy or a piece of a trophy if you win.”

Highlights will air on WISH-TV during The Zone.