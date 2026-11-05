Stocks surge as tariff concerns ease, oil prices fall

NEW YORK (Nov. 5, 2026) — Stocks rallied sharply Tuesday as investors reacted to the possibility that tariffs could be limited, changed or eliminated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 1,600 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also posted strong gains. The Dow was pointing about 300 points higher Wednesday morning.

“Those that have been struggling for the past couple of years really rebounded yesterday as it looks like tariffs may be limited or thrown out altogether or changed somehow,” Jane King said during an appearance on WISH-TV’s Daybreak.

King said companies that have struggled with tariff concerns saw some of the biggest gains. Constellation Brands, Boston Beer and Brown-Forman, along with retailers Walmart and Target, rallied. General Motors and Ford also finished higher.

Apple and Microsoft reached all-time highs as technology stocks surged about 2%. Amazon, Google and Meta also posted gains.

Oil prices dropped sharply Tuesday as investors watched for signs of a resolution to the war in Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 8% to close near $88 per barrel, its largest single-day decline since April.

Prices were slightly higher Wednesday morning. However, GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said the decline could help push the national average for gasoline below $4 per gallon in the coming days.

A new survey also found that many Americans keep financial secrets from their partners or families.

The TD Bank and Tucker Research survey of 2,000 Americans found 59% admitted to keeping some type of financial secret. Eleven percent said they have a separate bank account their partner does not know about.

Twenty percent said they secretly have a poor credit score, while 16% said they hide significant credit card debt. Fourteen percent said they keep gambling habits from loved ones.

Thirty percent admitted to hiding a major purchase from a spouse, partner or family member.

In other business news, Dave & Buster’s is temporarily changing its name to Doom & Busters as part of a nationwide promotion for Marvel Studios’ upcoming movie, “Avengers: Doomsday.”

“They will become Doom and Busters,” King told Daybreak.

The promotion begins this week with Marvel-themed games. A larger promotional takeover is scheduled to run Nov. 16 through Jan. 31, featuring themed food and other activities.

“Avengers: Doomsday” is scheduled to open in theaters Dec. 18.