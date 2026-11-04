Rain, gusty winds move through Central Indiana today; cooler weather ahead | Nov. 4 ,2026

INDIANAPOLIS — We are tracking wet weather moving into central Indiana tonight with rain and a few embedded thunderstorms, along with gusty winds at times.

TODAY

Look for showers and a few thunderstorms to continue pushing through central Indiana from southwest to northeast through the morning hours. Most of the heavier activity will arrive in the pre-dawn hours.

Winds will be noticeable at times, with gusts between 20 and 30 mph possible, especially as the initial showers move through.

Rainfall totals will generally range from a quarter to three-quarters of an inch across most of central Indiana, with locally heavier amounts possible south and east of Indianapolis.



Expect scattered showers to linger into the afternoon hours before the cold front finally pushes through early this evening.

TONIGHT

Skies will remain mostly cloudy with westerly winds continuing. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees across the metro.

TOMORROW (THURSDAY)

We’re looking at a quiet day Thursday as high pressure builds in behind the departing system. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: 7-DAY FORECAST

Friday: Another cold front approaches Thursday night and moves through Friday. Moisture will be limited since we’ll be cut off from the Gulf, but we can’t rule out a slight chance of showers, mainly during the first half of the day. Cooler air continues to filter in with highs only reaching the upper 50s.

Saturday-Sunday: Look for dry conditions as northwest flow persists across the region. An upper-level low across southeast Canada will send another cold front through on Sunday, but with very limited moisture available, we’re keeping the forecast dry. Highs Saturday will only reach the middle 50s.

Saturday and Sunday nights will be chilly, with lows dipping near freezing for some outlying areas north and west of Indianapolis.

Early Next Week: High pressure remains in control with continued dry weather expected. The good news is temperatures will gradually moderate, climbing back into the lower to middle 60s by Tuesday.