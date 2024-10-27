Nearly 50 veterans displaced after massive fire destroys housing facility in Indianapolis

Over 50 displaced after massive fire at veterans housing facility – 8 a.m. coverage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This story has been updated with additional information from the Indianapolis Fire Department .

Nearly 50 veterans have been displaced from their homes after a massive fire broke out at a veterans housing facility in downtown Indianapolis.

Around 9:35 p.m. Saturday, the Indianapolis Fire Department says firefighters were dispatched to 958 N. Pennsylvania St. on a report of a building alarm going off. That is the location of the Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana, Inc. (HVAF) building, a veterans organization in the city’s downtown area.

When investigators arrived, they saw fire showing from the second floor, and began battling the blaze. Soon after, the fire was upgraded to a “second-alarm.”

Firefighters demanded all companies inside the building evacuate just after 10 p.m. IFD crews had to help around 18 people out of the building.

The fire was finally marked under control around 1 a.m. Sunday, almost four hours after the first call went out.

IFD says all 51 residents in the facility were displaced. At the time of the fire, 48 out of 51 residents were accounted for. All occupants were put up in area hotels, according to HVAF’s CEO Emmy Hildebrant. Most of the veterans’ belongings were also destroyed in the fire.

Three residents were taken to a nearby hospital with slight injuries. No firefighter injuries were reported.

IFD thanked multiple other organizations for assisting with those impacted by the fire, including IndyGo, the Living Room Lounge, and more.

According to the organization’s website , HVAF of Indiana, Inc. works to change veteran homelessness by “providing life-changing, life-saving services such as housing, employment, case management, therapy, and providing essential food, clothing, & hygiene items in our pantry.”

To view video of the fire from IFD, click here .