Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WISH-TV

    Owens leads second-half comeback as Indiana State tops Southern Illinois on Homecoming

    By Associated Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUsJL_0wNd3kkz00

    TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Elijah Owens threw for one touchdown and ran for the game-winning score, both in the fourth quarter, as Indiana State came back from a 17-0 deficit to beat Southern Illinois 20-17 in front of a Homecoming crowd celebrating the 100th anniversary of Terre Haute Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

    Owens, a red-shirt freshman, was one of 30 players named to the Jerry Rice Award watch list on Tuesday.

    The Salukis opened the 60th renewal of the long-time series by scoring all 17 of their points in the second quarter. Michael Lindauer capped a 14-play, 70-yard drive, throwing to Keontez Lewis for the final yard and a 7-0 lead with five minutes left in the half.

    Jake Curry drove Southern Illinois (2-6, 0-4 Missouri Valley) 80 yards in just five plays, racing 24 yards to make it 14-0 with under a minute left and Ben Bogle picked off an Owens pass, allowing the Salukis to tack on a 37-yard Paul Geelen field goal as time expired in the first half.

    Geoffrey Brown picked off a Curry pass early in the third quarter and returned it 21 yards for a score to get the Sycamores (3-5, 2-2) on the board. Owens engineered a 98-yard, 17-play drive to open the fourth, throwing to Lance Rees for the final two yards to get within three points, then took the team 56 yards on seven plays for his game-winning run.

    Owens was 13 of 17 passing for 78 yards and a touchdown with an interception, and carried 15 times for 119 yards and a touchdown,

    Curry finished 18 of 28 passing for 171 yards and an interception. Lindauer completed both of his pass attempts and added 60 yards on three carries.

    Related Search

    Indiana StateSouthern IllinoisHomecoming gamesIndiana State footballCollege SportsCollege football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Man wanted for attempted murder in N.J. arrested in Shenandoah
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Indiana Fever part ways with head coach Christie Sides
    WISH-TV1 day ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Colts Insider: Don’t bench Anthony Richardson
    WISH-TVlast hour
    Tyler Reddick wins at Homestead, giving Michael Jordan a chance at the NASCAR title
    WISH-TV1 day ago
    American Airlines tests boarding technology that audibly shames line cutters
    WISH-TV2 days ago
    Public transportation to mountain parks: Mayor, council discuss Denver to Red Rocks pilot program
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Another police chief out at East Union
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Chuck Pagano’s message to Anthony Richardson against Texans
    WISH-TV1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz5 days ago
    What To Expect At Six Flag New England's 2024 Fright Fest
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Five Alameda Fall Favorites
    Alameda Post6 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Taylor Swift-inspired helmets auctioned to support Women in Motorsports North America
    WISH-TV7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy