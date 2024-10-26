Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WISH-TV

    No. 12 Notre Dame knocks error-prone No. 24 Navy from unbeaten ranks

    By TOM CANAVAN AP Sports Writer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKmdl_0wNcWTQ100

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Notre Dame came into its nationally ranked showdown with Navy looking to create turnovers and the Midshipmen uncharacteristically complied.

    Jeremiyah Love ran for 102 yards, two touchdowns and extended his streak of rushing for a TD to eight games as No. 12 Notre Dame took advantage of six turnovers and beat previously unbeaten and No. 24 Navy 51-14 on Saturday.

    “That was a point of emphasis. This team is No. 2 in the country in turnover margin,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said after the Irish (7-1) beat Navy (6-1) for the seventh straight time. “To be plus-6 in turnovers is a straight reflection of complimentary football.”

    Navy coach Brian Newberry said the Irish were a better team in every way, and he was blunt saying playing at MetLife Stadium roughly five miles from New York City might have been too big a stage for the Midshipmen.

    “Sometimes you want something so bad you play outside yourself and I think we did that today,” said Newbery, whose team had not lost a fumble all season.

    Love scored on runs of 64 and 2 yards and quarterback Riley Leonard ran for a touchdown and threw two more in this 97th meeting between the rivals.

    “I’m still trying to figure out whether we got it or not,” Leonard said. “Having that little bit of fear of there’s always more in the tank. It’s been a work in progress obviously, but I think we’re getting better every week.”

    The Midshipmen lost five fumbles and had six turnovers overall that led to 28 points for the Irish, with Jaylen Sneed recovering a Blake Horvath fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

    Love’s shorter TD run, a 6-yard TD pass from Leonard to Kris Mitchell and a late 4-yard TD run by Kedren Young also followed turnovers, including two on muffed punts.

    Leonard finished 13 of 21 for 178 yards, adding a 37-yard TD toss to Beaux Collins in helping the Irish win their sixth straight following a stunning loss to Northern Illinois in Week 2.

    The Irish led 31-7 at the half and never were threatened.

    Horvath scored on a 47-yard run for Navy and finished with 129 yards on 14 carries. Eli Heidenreich scored on a short run for the other touchdown.

    “When you look at almost every single turnover or fumble, it was something we did,” Horvath said. “They almost didn’t touch the ball. That is the most frustrating piece from our point. We wanted it really bad and we bit ourselves.”

    Notre Dame outgained Navy 466-310 with the 51 points being the most allowed by the Midshipmen this season.

    The takeaway

    Notre Dame: The Irish knew they had to be efficient on offense to keep Navy from running its ball-control offense, and they did just that. Leonard and the offense are rounding into form and it now has scored at least 30 points in four straight games. The defense has been good all season and nothing changed against Navy.

    Navy: Horvath is an outstanding quarterback and the offense can go up and down when it doesn’t cough up the ball. The five lost fumbles and six total turnovers are the most for the Mids since 2002 against Boston College. Navy’s defense could not handle Notre Dame’s size, speed and talent, and the bad position its offense placed it in.

    Poll implications

    The Irish played well except for a couple of busts on runs by Horvath. It would not be a surprise if they moved up. Navy played its worst game in years and it probably will knock them out of the poll.

    Up next

    Notre Dame: has a bye and returns Nov. 9 at home against Florida State.

    Navy: at Rice on Saturday.

    Related Search

    AnnapolisNotre DameCollege footballCollege SportsNotre Dame victoryAmerican football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Indiana Fever part ways with head coach Christie Sides
    WISH-TV1 day ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA2 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Tyler Reddick wins at Homestead, giving Michael Jordan a chance at the NASCAR title
    WISH-TV1 day ago
    Halftime: Colts trailing Texans after late Anthony Richardson INT
    WISH-TV1 day ago
    American Airlines tests boarding technology that audibly shames line cutters
    WISH-TV2 days ago
    Adult LEGO Lovers: Get Ready For A Night Of Building, Prizes, & More!
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Chuck Pagano’s message to Anthony Richardson against Texans
    WISH-TV1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Boeing reports $6 billion quarterly loss as striking workers vote whether to accept contract offer
    WISH-TV5 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy