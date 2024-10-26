Temperatures and wind flares up next week | Oct. 26, 2024

Oct. 26 | Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Drew Narsutis

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds overnight with lows dipping to the upper 30s. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Expect a quiet night across the area with some patchy frost possible in rural areas by the morning hours.

TOMORROW

Sunny and pleasant weather to close out the weekend, with temperatures rising to the low 60s by the afternoon. Winds will shift to the east southeast at 5 mph, making it a great day to get outdoors, whether you’re planning a hike or heading to the Pacers game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the afternoon. Expect temperatures to be in the upper 50s around tipoff.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Clear skies persist, leading to another chilly night. Expect lows to drop to the upper 30s with light southeast winds around 5 mph. It’s shaping up to be a frosty night for parts of the region, especially in outlying areas.

MONDAY

A bit warmer with mostly sunny skies, highs reaching near 70 by afternoon. Winds will remain light from the south, increasing to around 5 to 10 mph later in the day. It will be a quiet and pleasant start to the workweek, making for ideal outdoor conditions.

MONDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase into the evening as southerly winds pick up. Lows will be much milder, only falling to around 60 degrees. Winds will increase to 10 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 25 mph overnight, setting the stage for warmer and breezier conditions on Tuesday.

TUESDAY

Expect partly sunny skies and near record warmth with highs climbing into the lower 80s. Winds will be strong from the south southwest, sustained around 15 mph and gusting up to 35 mph during the afternoon. It’s a breezy, warm day across the area, so be prepared for gusty conditions.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mild and breezy overnight with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will settle into the low 60s, and south winds will remain strong at 15 mph, with gusts around 30 mph. This keeps the night unseasonably warm as we head toward midweek.

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures remain unseasonably warm, with highs near 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain brisk from the south southwest at 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph during the afternoon. Expect warm, windy conditions to continue through the day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A chance of showers moves in late Wednesday night after 2 a.m., with increasing cloud cover. Lows will only drop to around 63 degrees. Winds from the south will remain around 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. Rain chances sit at about 50%, but most areas will remain dry through the evening hours.

7 DAY FORECAST

Throughout the next seven days, expect pleasant fall conditions with daytime highs generally in the 60s and low 70s, accompanied by mostly sunny skies for the first half of the week. Winds will remain light to moderate, helping maintain the seasonable warmth. By midweek, temperatures will approach the upper 70s in some areas, bringing a brief push of warmer air. However, rain chances will increase later in the week, with a potential system moving in Thursday or Friday, which may bring scattered showers and a cool-down as we head into the weekend. Overall, a calm and mostly dry pattern, ideal for outdoor plans, but be mindful of a wetter turn toward the latter half of the period.