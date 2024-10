1 killed in early morning shooting at Speedway apartment complex

One dead after early morning shooting in Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after an early morning shooting at a Speedway apartment complex, police said.

Just before 12:15 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the complex near West 10th Street and North Norfolk Street after hearing multiple gunshots. When they arrived, they found a white vehicle with several bullet holes on the passenger side and a man with gunshot wounds inside.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

He was identified by the Marion County Coroner’s office as 28-year-old Lawrence D-Marcus Echols III – Truitt. His death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities have not disclosed what may have led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call Speedway PD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS