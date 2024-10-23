Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WISH-TV

    Daybreak Drive-IN: Video keys Day 4 in Delphi… McDonald’s pulls Quarter Pounders in many states… the man who sparked ‘Fernandomania’ dies

    By Scott Sander,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZG9l0_0wINGLAB00

    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a sports-heavy Daybreak Drive-IN podcast, a father and son make history, the Pacers prep for tonight’s season opener, and a true baseball character passes away. We also look at the key item in Day 4 of the Delphi Murders trial and why a fast food giant is ditching a signature item in many states. Subscribe to Daybreak Drive-IN to get Indiana’s first and fastest news, sports, and weather every morning.

    • Prosecutors in the Delphi Murders trial have played for the jury a 45-second recording commonly called the ‘Down the Hill” video. An audio expert testified about its contents, describing some of Libby German and Abby Williams final moments, as recorded on German’s phone. The presentation followed a ruling by the judge, allowing the video as evidence. Richard Allen’s defense team wanted to block it.
    • One person is dead after an apartment fire in Greenwood. It happened late yesterday afternoon in the Cambridge Square apartments off County Line Road and Madison Avenue. Firefighters say they got a call of smoke, then found someone inside. Hospital staff pronounced the victim dead. No word yet on name, age, or gender.
    • The CDC says onions on Quarter Pounders at McDonald’s are a likely source of the e. Coli outbreak that has led to at least one death and 49 reported illnesses. The fast foot giant has stopped using the onions and quarter-pound patties in several states while the investigation continues. Mcdonald’s reports the onions are linked to one supplier that serves three distribution centers. There are no illnesses reported so far in indiana.
    • The Indiana Pacers tip off their regular season tonight. They play the Pistons in Detroit, then they head to New York for Friday tipoff with the Knicks. Sunday marks the home opener: a 3:30 game against the 76ers, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
    • LeBron James and Bronny James have become the first father and son to play in the NBA together. They checked into the game together in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener. Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. were at the game to see the feat – which they pulled off in 1990, in a Major League Baseball first.
    • Fernando Valenzuela has died. He was one of the truly unique characters in baseball history. Valenzuela burst onto the scene in 1981 as a 20-year-old rookie for the Los Angeles Dodgers – and won both Rookie of the Year and the Cy Young Award, relying on a screwball and a delivery that included a look to the skies. The excitement he generated took on the nickname ‘Fernandomania’. He would go on to become the winningest Mexican-born pitcher of all time. Fernando Valenzuela was 63 years old.
    • The Stormtrack 8 team expects it to be partly cloudy, breezy and slightly cooler today, with a high of 73°

    Related Search

    Delphi murders trialFast food health risksApartment fire incidentsDelphi murdersIndiana pacersSports news

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith6 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Dangerous baby walkers: Consumer Reports warns of hazards and urges ban
    WISH-TV2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Tyrese Haliburton reflects on interview with Barack Obama
    WISH-TV1 day ago
    Pacers’ Haliburton teams up with former president for iconic podcast interview
    WISH-TV2 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    ‘Pet Pals TV’ | Patty Spitler hopes passing of beloved dog helps others
    WISH-TV23 hours ago
    American Airlines new system halts early boarding
    WISH-TV2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Goodbye is never easy: How to know when to let go
    WISH-TV23 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker27 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Pacers win regular season opener in Detroit
    WISH-TV1 day ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy