Daybreak Drive-IN: Video keys Day 4 in Delphi… McDonald’s pulls Quarter Pounders in many states… the man who sparked ‘Fernandomania’ dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a sports-heavy Daybreak Drive-IN podcast, a father and son make history, the Pacers prep for tonight’s season opener, and a true baseball character passes away. We also look at the key item in Day 4 of the Delphi Murders trial and why a fast food giant is ditching a signature item in many states. Subscribe to Daybreak Drive-IN to get Indiana’s first and fastest news, sports, and weather every morning.

Prosecutors in the Delphi Murders trial have played for the jury a 45-second recording commonly called the ‘Down the Hill” video. An audio expert testified about its contents, describing some of Libby German and Abby Williams final moments, as recorded on German’s phone. The presentation followed a ruling by the judge, allowing the video as evidence. Richard Allen’s defense team wanted to block it.

One person is dead after an apartment fire in Greenwood. It happened late yesterday afternoon in the Cambridge Square apartments off County Line Road and Madison Avenue. Firefighters say they got a call of smoke, then found someone inside. Hospital staff pronounced the victim dead. No word yet on name, age, or gender.

The CDC says onions on Quarter Pounders at McDonald’s are a likely source of the e. Coli outbreak that has led to at least one death and 49 reported illnesses. The fast foot giant has stopped using the onions and quarter-pound patties in several states while the investigation continues. Mcdonald’s reports the onions are linked to one supplier that serves three distribution centers. There are no illnesses reported so far in indiana.

The Indiana Pacers tip off their regular season tonight. They play the Pistons in Detroit, then they head to New York for Friday tipoff with the Knicks. Sunday marks the home opener: a 3:30 game against the 76ers, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

LeBron James and Bronny James have become the first father and son to play in the NBA together. They checked into the game together in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener. Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. were at the game to see the feat – which they pulled off in 1990, in a Major League Baseball first.

Fernando Valenzuela has died. He was one of the truly unique characters in baseball history. Valenzuela burst onto the scene in 1981 as a 20-year-old rookie for the Los Angeles Dodgers – and won both Rookie of the Year and the Cy Young Award, relying on a screwball and a delivery that included a look to the skies. The excitement he generated took on the nickname ‘Fernandomania’. He would go on to become the winningest Mexican-born pitcher of all time. Fernando Valenzuela was 63 years old.

The Stormtrack 8 team expects it to be partly cloudy, breezy and slightly cooler today, with a high of 73°