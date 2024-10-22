Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WISH-TV

    ‘Absolutely beautiful’: Rainbow Bridge dedicated to honor late pets

    By Shelley Swift, The Daily Reporter, Community Connection Contributor,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYvJl_0wHZfUlA00

    Greenfield, Ind. (DAILY REPORTER) – Nineteen collars and more than a few tears were left behind after the dedication of Baker’s Rainbow Bridge last weekend in Beckenholdt Park.

    The colorful memorial was built to give pet owners a place to honor their pets who have passed by placing a collar on a rainbow-colored bridge – which represents a place between heaven and earth where pets wait to be reunited with their owners.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WskeM_0wHZfUlA00
    (The Daily Reporter)

    Roughly 150 people showed up to dedicate the bridge under sunny blue skies Saturday afternoon.

    “We couldn’t have asked for a nicer day,” said Greenfield Parks assistant director Julie Patterson, who hung a collar in memory of her dog, Cocoa.

    Dawn Hanson, the Greenfield woman who helped raise money for the local parks department to build the bridge, addressed the crowd at the dedication.

    “This is so much more than what I thought it was going to be. It’s just absolutely beautiful,” she said.

    Hanson shared how she and her husband drove nearly nine hours to visit the Rainbow Bridge in Lake Lure, N.C. in March after the sudden death of their dog, Baker. It was the closest Rainbow Bridge she could find at the time, she said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hvf4p_0wHZfUlA00
    (The Daily Reporter)

    Those in attendance Saturday held a moment of silence in honor of hurricane victims and the Lake Lure bridge, which was destroyed by Hurricane Helene in late September.

    Hanson said she’s thankful pet owners now have a place in Greenfield to honor their furry loved ones, which many consider to be members of the family.

    Just as she drove nearly nine hours to the Rainbow bridge in Lake Lure, she anticipates pet lovers will drive great distances to visit the new bridge in Hancock County.

    Patterson said that Baker’s Rainbow Bridge – named in honor of Hanson’s beloved Boston Terrier – is the only one she knows of in the Midwest.

    She thanked the Hancock County Tourism & Visitors Bureau for contributing $5,000 to the project.

    “I think it’s going to be a tourist destination,” said Patterson, who plans to host a pet memorial ceremony there each year.

    She credited parks maintenance operations manager Josh Gentry for building the bridge and local artist Lisa Sears for painting the accompanying murals, generating funding from pet owners who paid to have their pet’s names and likeness painted on a concrete wall near the bridge.

    The bridge is 16 feet long, 6 feet wide and 5 feet tall, with chain fencing where visitors can hang pet collars.

    Patterson said the parks department still plans to add some landscaping and other finishing touches to make the project complete.

    She invites the public to hang collars for their late pets anytime on the bridge, which sits just north of the Rover’s Run Bark Park in Beckenholdt Park, at 2770 N. Franklin St.

    Mural spots are still available, in which owners can have their pet’s likeness painted for $300 to support the bridge.

    For more information, call 317-477-4340 or email cyoung@greenfieldin.org.

    This article originally appeared in The Daily Reporter.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    Dangerous baby walkers: Consumer Reports warns of hazards and urges ban
    WISH-TV1 day ago
    PFAs, the forever chemicals and their dangers
    WISH-TV2 days ago
    Son of Death Row Inmate Who Chose to Die By Firing Squad Pleads With Governor to Spare Him 8 Days Away From Execution
    lawyerherald.com3 hours ago
    Carnival Cruise Line Considering Getting Rid of ATMs
    J. Souza2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Friendship Road
    WISH-TV2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    10 Secret Ways Your Cat Shows Affection Without You Noticing
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    American Airlines new system halts early boarding
    WISH-TV1 day ago
    The Produce Moms promote Halloween-themed healthy snacks
    WISH-TV4 hours ago
    Celebrity dog trainer Nicole Ellis offers free holiday pet safety class online
    WISH-TV22 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Pavel’s initiative brings music opportunities to Dominican students
    WISH-TV3 hours ago
    SFD helps teach SV students fire safety, prevention
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to E. coli outbreak, causing 1 death and 49 illnesses
    WISH-TV1 day ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy