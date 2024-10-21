Open in App
    Curt Cignetti says staff, team has ‘100% confidence’ in backup QB

    By Josh Bode,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iechd_0wGCOWuZ00

    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana football announced on Sunday that starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke is out indefinitely with a thumb injury that he suffered in Saturday’s 56-7 blowout win against Nebraska.

    Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti doubled down on that on Monday, saying that Rourke will not play this week against Washington. He added that they expect him to return during the regular season.

    Cignetti also talked about their confidence in backup quarterback Tayven Jackson.

    “We have 100% confidence and the team has 100% confidence, I have confidence, the staff has confidence in Tayven Jackson,” Cignetti said. “I thought he played really well in the second half.”

    Jackson played the entire second half after Rourke went out with the injury. Jackson threw for 91 yards and two touchdowns on eight passes when he was in the game.

    Cignetti said that the team rallied around Jackson at halftime as well.

    “He’s a guy that’s extremely capable, extremely capable,” Cignetti said. “I’m sure he’ll rise to the occasion.”

    Cignetti said that Rourke and Jackson supported each other during the game. They were seen walking together towards the student section to celebrate after the game as well.

    Cignetti also said that the way that Rourke is a good role model for young quarterbacks for the way that he practices and prepares.

    Jackson started five games for Indiana last season. He threw for 914 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions.

    “He’s got excellent potential,” Cignetti said. “He’s gotten better. Now he’s got an opportunity. He’s got to take it and run with it.”

    Indiana and Washington will kick off at noon on Saturday in Bloomington.

