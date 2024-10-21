Open in App
    Hawaiian Hoosier Snacks & Gifts brings island flavors to Indiana

    By Cody Adams,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShQ84_0wG9z8YZ00

    Hawaiian Hoosier Snacks & Gifts

    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Stacie Marotta started Hawaiian Hoosier after friends kept asking her for more treats, and eventually offered to pay her for those treats.

    Now, her snack shack brings flavors from the island to the Hoosier state in a unique way.

    She stopped by the “Life. Style .Live!” studio to share some fun recipes.

    Born and raised in Hawaii, Marotta found herself transported to the vibrant state of California in 1997.

    Amidst the bustling life, a dream took root – to share the authentic tastes of Hawaiian snacks with the mainland.

    Despite the years that passed and a relocation to Indiana in 2021, that dream never truly faded.

    In December of 2023, a spark was ignited when she crafted a batch of her signature Aloha Mix, a fusion of sweet, salty, savory, and a hint of heat, reminiscent of the bold flavors of Hawaii.

    And so, the Hawaiian Hoosier was born.

    With every snack, she aims to not only tantalize taste buds but to share a piece of Hawaiian culture and warmth with her new friends in Indiana.

    At Hawaiian Hoosier Snacks & Gifts, their mission is to share the spirit of aloha with the Midwest community through the delightful experience of food.

    Aiming to bring the flavors and warmth of Hawaii to the heart of the Midwest, creating memorable moments and fostering connections through our unique snacks and gifts.

