    • WISH-TV

    Child abducted in Iowa City found safe in Indianapolis, suspect arrested

    By Ashley Fowler,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XiFqc_0wFqkori00

    Child abducted in Iowa City found safe in Indianapolis; suspect arrested

    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 11-year-old child who was abducted in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday was found safe in Indianapolis early Monday morning.

    At 2 a.m., a detective from the Iowa City Police Department contacted Indiana State Police and asked troopers to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, a gray 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix.

    “They believed the suspect was a non-custodial parent and she was taking the 11 year old to the East Coast, likely traveling through Indiana,” ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. John Perrine said in a release.

    Just before 2:40 a.m., a state trooper located the gray Pontiac Grand Prix at a gas station on Lafayette Road, just off of I-65 in Indianapolis.

    The 11-year-old child was inside the vehicle with two adults, Perrine says.

    36-year-old Ronique Pittman, of Goldsboro, North Carolina, was arrested and taken to jail on an Iowa arrest warrant for child abduction.

    The child was taken to the state police post in Indianapolis. The child was picked up by the Department of Child Services to arrange reunification with the custodial parent, Perrine says.

    Online records show Pittman was being held in the Marion County Jail on Monday afternoon, awaiting extradition to Iowa.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    va
    1d ago
    😪🙏🏻❤️ Thank goodness…
    View all comments
