    Hotel Tango and Swiss Miss collaborate to launch ‘Shmallow, a cocoa-infused bourbon

    By Dylan Hodges,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXNf6_0wFqke2S00

    Hotel Tango: Swiss Miss ‘Shmallow

    Hotel Tango has partnered with Swiss Miss to launch a new cocoa-infused bourbon called Swiss Miss ‘Shmallow, just in time for the colder months. The Director of Marketing for Hotel Tango, Kelsey Strohmeyer, explained the inspiration behind the unique product, noting that it combines their successful toasted marshmallow bourbon, ‘Shmallow, with the familiar flavors of Swiss Miss hot cocoa. “We worked closely with Swiss Miss and their parent company, Conagra, to create a perfectly blended, shelf-stable product,” Strohmeyer said.

    The partnership between Hotel Tango and Swiss Miss came about through Indiana-based creative agency Young and Laramore, which connected the two brands to bring this idea to life. “The regular ‘Shmallow bourbon was a big success, and our team wanted to see how we could build on that with something new,” Strohmeyer said. “After about a year of development, we found a way to infuse cocoa into the toasted marshmallow bourbon to create a smooth, delicious flavor.”

    Swiss Miss ‘Shmallow can be enjoyed straight or as part of a warm drink. Strohmeyer demonstrated how easy it is to make a classic hot chocolate using the bourbon. “Just mix about six ounces of hot cocoa, add Swiss Miss ‘Shmallow to taste, and top it off with marshmallows and whipped cream for that nostalgic, cozy feeling,” she explained. “It’s perfect for sipping on a cold evening, and you get that toasted marshmallow on the front end with cocoa on the back.”

    The bourbon, which retails for $27.99, is available at local chain stores around Indianapolis and other locations. “You can find it on our website, drinkshmallow.com , where there’s a locator tool to help you find the nearest retailer,” said Strohmeyer. She added that Hotel Tango is excited about the new release and hopes it will bring a little extra warmth to customers this winter.

    For more information, visit Hotel Tango’s website or follow them on social media at @drinkshmallow .

