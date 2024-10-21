Open in App
    Sideserf’s hyper-realistic cake creations are a treat for the eyes and taste buds

    By Dylan Hodges,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m37Vn_0wFqiQha00

    Natalie Sideserf, Sideserf Cakes

    Natalie Sideserf, an artist and entrepreneur known for her hyper-realistic cake creations, has become a sensation in the world of edible art. Combining her background in fine art with her passion for baking, Sideserf has gained a following for her cakes that blur the line between dessert and reality. “I studied fine art in college and was fascinated by hyper-realistic art. I wanted to bring that into the world of cake,” said Sideserf.

    Sideserf has spent the past 13 years perfecting her craft, creating cakes that mimic everyday objects so accurately that it’s hard to tell they’re edible. A key to her success is her use of edible clay, a material that allows for more precise texture and details than traditional fondant. “Edible clay is easier to work with and has a mild, creamy texture because it’s mostly white chocolate. It tastes much better than fondant,” she explained.

    While her creations are jaw-dropping, Sideserf acknowledges that achieving these realistic effects isn’t without challenges. “There’s always a bit of frustration, but I see that as an opportunity to come up with something new and innovative. I like to challenge myself,” she said. Sideserf documents her process on her popular YouTube channel, where she shares tutorials and tips for aspiring bakers. “My channel has videos ranging from beginner to advanced, so people can follow along and learn to make their own creations.”

    Her first hyper-realistic cake was a cow skull in 2011. Though the initial attempt was somewhat cartoonish, she later recreated it so accurately that party guests believed it was real. “I hung the cake on the wall, and no one knew it was edible until I revealed it,” she said.

    Sideserf continues to push boundaries, currently working on a challenging project: a glass of water cake. “Creating transparency with edible materials is difficult, but I’m determined to make it happen,” she said. When asked about the most common requests she receives, Sideserf noted that people love her bust cakes of famous figures. “People ask me to make cakes of celebrities like Taylor Swift. It’s always fun to create those.”

    Halloween is a particularly busy season for Sideserf, as people seek spooky, unique cakes. She recommends trying her geode cake tutorial for those looking to make something eye-catching. “It has this witchy, mystical feel, and it’s surprisingly simple to make. You use edible clay for the base and rock candy for the crystals,” she said.

    Despite her success, Sideserf remains focused on perfecting her craft. “I always think I can make them look a little bit better. That’s why I try to make at least one cake a week to keep improving,” she shared. Her dedication has paid off, with over 10 million followers across social media and a YouTube channel filled with instructional content.

    “I’m thrilled that people love my cakes as much as I love making them. It’s great to see others get excited about creating edible art,” said Sideserf. For more information on her work and to learn how to make your own realistic cakes, visit her YouTube channel, Side Surf Cake Studio, or her website, BuyEdibleClay.com .

