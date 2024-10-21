Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WISH-TV

    1 killed in fatal crash, vehicle fire on Indy’s northeast side

    By Michaela Springer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vd5Pq_0wFPDKOK00

    One person dead after crash on northeast side

    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died early Monday morning after crashing their vehicle in a neighborhood on Indianapolis’ northeast side.

    According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 5200 block of Binford Boulevard sometime before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a vehicle on fire. That’s in a residential area near Binford

    There, they located a person deceased from injuries sustained in the crash.

    News 8 photojournalist Nate Amaya was on the scene and reported that it appeared the vehicle crashed into a wooded area along Binford Boulevard.

    Investigators haven’t said what led up to the crash or if there were any other injuries.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Dennis Mayes
    1d ago
    I work with that young lady. rip
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Dangerous baby walkers: Consumer Reports warns of hazards and urges ban
    WISH-TV3 hours ago
    Prosecutor Reveals Disturbing Details of How Delphi Murders Took Place as Suspect Stands Trial
    People4 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Indiana girl, 6, left behind during school trip to pumpkin patch - while classmates travel 26 miles back to class
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    American Airlines new system halts early boarding
    WISH-TVlast hour
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Missing 11-year-old Iowa child found around 360 miles away at Indiana gas station: Police
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Indiana mom pulls daughter from school after 6-year-old left behind on field trip: 'She thought she was lost'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Denny’s to shutter 150 locations, may alter its 24/7 operations
    WISH-TV16 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Delphi trial sketch artist reveals Richard Allen’s eerie behavior in ‘tense’ courtroom as she stared him down for 8hours
    The US Sun1 day ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Superior Court stops zoning variance for Beaver gravel pit in Noblesville
    WISH-TV2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy