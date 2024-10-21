Taylor Swift confirms Lucas Oil Stadium roof will be closed for Eras Tour

MIAMI (WISH) — Taylor Swift confirmed the roof will be closed on Lucas Oil Stadium during the Indianapolis leg of the Eras Tour.

In a speech about the rain during her last show in Miami Sunday night, Swift told fans all future performances of the Eras Tour would be indoors.

“We are obviously having a very very special, unique concert tonight and that is the kind of concert where it just rains the entire time,” Swift said. “And that is what we affectionately refer to on the Eras Tour as a ‘Rain Show’ and here’s the thing, this night, tonight was the very last opportunity we possibly could have had on the Eras Tour to have a rain show because every stadium from here on out is indoors.”

This speech confirmed that Swift plans to perform in Lucas Oil with the roof shut, but it did not mention whether the windows would be open or closed.

A malfunction Sunday in the retractable roof at Lucas Oil Stadium forced it to remain closed as the Colts took on the Miami Dolphins. What happened remained a mystery on Monday .

It has become somewhat of a tradition for Taylor Swift fans, or Swifties, to camp out near the venue to listen to the concert.

This is called Tay-gating.

The roof being closed will make this practice more difficult but open windows could allow fans to hear a little bit of the show.

There are general safety concerns about large crowds gathering for this show, especially in the wake of the thwarted terrorist attack on Swift’s Vienna concert.

In August , former FBI Special Agent Doug Kouns explained that fans lining up outside of the venue can be one of the most dangerous parts of a concert or large-scale event because it is in an unsecured area.

Kouns said IMPD and other agencies all have best practices and are well equipped to handle crowds this size and another high-profile guest in the Circle City.

IMPD is expected to give an update on security measures and rules surrounding the concert in the coming weeks.

