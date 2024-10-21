Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WISH-TV

    Taylor Swift confirms Lucas Oil Stadium roof will be closed for Eras Tour

    By Danielle Zulkosky,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXXdR_0wFM25sH00

    MIAMI (WISH) — Taylor Swift confirmed the roof will be closed on Lucas Oil Stadium during the Indianapolis leg of the Eras Tour.

    In a speech about the rain during her last show in Miami Sunday night, Swift told fans all future performances of the Eras Tour would be indoors.

    “We are obviously having a very very special, unique concert tonight and that is the kind of concert where it just rains the entire time,” Swift said. “And that is what we affectionately refer to on the Eras Tour as a ‘Rain Show’ and here’s the thing, this night, tonight was the very last opportunity we possibly could have had on the Eras Tour to have a rain show because every stadium from here on out is indoors.”

    This speech confirmed that Swift plans to perform in Lucas Oil with the roof shut, but it did not mention whether the windows would be open or closed.

    A malfunction Sunday in the retractable roof at Lucas Oil Stadium forced it to remain closed as the Colts took on the Miami Dolphins. What happened remained a mystery on Monday .

    It has become somewhat of a tradition for Taylor Swift fans, or Swifties, to camp out near the venue to listen to the concert.

    This is called Tay-gating.

    The roof being closed will make this practice more difficult but open windows could allow fans to hear a little bit of the show.

    There are general safety concerns about large crowds gathering for this show, especially in the wake of the thwarted terrorist attack on Swift’s Vienna concert.

    In August , former FBI Special Agent Doug Kouns explained that fans lining up outside of the venue can be one of the most dangerous parts of a concert or large-scale event because it is in an unsecured area.

    Kouns said IMPD and other agencies all have best practices and are well equipped to handle crowds this size and another high-profile guest in the Circle City.

    IMPD is expected to give an update on security measures and rules surrounding the concert in the coming weeks.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Taylor Swift's Body Language at Last Night's Yankees Game Clearly Says a Lot About the State of Her Relationship
    PureWow8 days ago
    Billy Joel Takes Daughters to Meet Taylor Swift as She Breaks His Miami Stadium Record
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Watch: Taylor Swift plays mashup of 1989 songs on final night in Miami
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Fans Say Taylor Swift Is 'Down Really Bad' for Travis Kelce as She Marks a 'Precious' Eras Tour First Without Him There
    Parade2 days ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade2 days ago
    Angelina Jolie and 'boyfriend' Akala prove they are in sync as they twin in black outfits on latest red carpet
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Liam Payne's 'body position' indicates his state of consciousness during fatal fall from hotel balcony
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Under Fire for Controversial Play in Win Over 49ers
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    PFAs, the forever chemicals and their dangers
    WISH-TV1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    World reacts as Taylor Swift makes major move for Travis Kelce
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Former NFL Star Kyle Long Had to Call Security at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Stop in Miami
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Travis Kelce’s Former Teammate Received a Handwritten Note From Taylor Swift Before Being Cut From Chiefs
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    American Airlines new system halts early boarding
    WISH-TV7 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Taylor Swift Seemingly Celebrated Travis Kelce's Latest Chiefs Win With a Mid-Show Mention!
    Just Jared2 days ago
    Taylor Swift Seemed To Nod At Travis Kelce Romance With New Mashup Of Surprise Songs At The Eras Tour, And Swifties Are Living For The Lyrics
    Cinemablend3 days ago
    Pacers Haliburton teams up with former president for iconic podcast interview
    WISH-TV4 hours ago
    New book delves into Taylor Swift’s song stories, giving fans a deeper connection
    WISH-TV1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Dangerous baby walkers: Consumer Reports warns of hazards and urges ban
    WISH-TV9 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Colts linebacker has career afternoon in win over Dolphins
    WISH-TV2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Dave Portnoy shares letter that he received from Taylor Swift after Trump controversy
    The Independent2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy