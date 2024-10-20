Open in App
    ‘All INdiana Politics’ | Oct. 20, 2024

    By Jay Adkins,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4KNJ_0wEerFLD00

    All INdiana Politics | Oct. 20, 2024

    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” Three candidates are each looking to succeed U.S. Sen. Mike Braun in the U.S. Senate. The candidates include Republican Congressman Jim Banks, Dr. Valerie McCray, a clinic psychologist, and Libertarian Andrew Horning. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sat down with all three candidates.

    “All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

    Chris Bryant
    1d ago
    It's time to clean the swamp of repubtards
    Michael
    2d ago
    Banks thinks The Senate should be given to him ! He’s a MAGA piece of Trash who hasn’t voted yes on anything in Congress except Tax Cuts for the Rich . Look it up , he’s a loser who walks behind his master ! Trump, vote Blue , this clown won’t help us here in Indiana , his Congressional record proves it !
