    • WISH-TV

    Breezy Sunday, much cooler for the work week | Oct. 13, 2024

    By Ryan Morse,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xVuWC_0w55asvF00

    Ryan’s 7 AM forecast 10/13

    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Big changes are on the way over the next few days. After a stretch of temperatures in the 80s, much cooler air works in for the work week.

    TODAY: A cold front is crossing Indiana this morning. Partly cloudy skies become mostly sunny. Winds will gusts 20-30 mph through today. High temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AX08a_0w55asvF00

    TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain. Be sure to glance at the western horizon just after sunset (7:55 pm Indy) to find Comet A3. Low temperatures in the mid-40s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZQA2_0w55asvF00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBgQ6_0w55asvF00

    TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies turn mostly cloudy. Spotty showers coming off of Lake Michigan are possible in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the upper 50s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2NpB_0w55asvF00

    7-DAY FORECAST: Much cooler air continues this week. High temperatures will only be in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, some may get their first frost of the fall. Low temperatures on Thursday morning will be even cooler with a few areas even challenging a first freeze. No rain chances are in the forecast after Monday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaDgq_0w55asvF00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kKSX_0w55asvF00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAMVz_0w55asvF00
