Enjoy mild weather before fall chill and frost arrive | Oct. 12, 2024

TONIGHT

A slight chance of showers before 10 PM, and then another round after 3 AM, with mostly clear skies and lows in the low 60s. Winds from the south-southwest will range from 5 to 10 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. While most areas will stay dry, those in northern parts of central Indiana may see a few light showers.

TOMORROW

Enjoy the last of the mild weather, with sunny skies and highs reaching the low 70s. However, winds from the west-northwest will pick up to 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph, signaling the approach of much cooler air. While it’s a great day to get outdoors, the cool air is on its way by the evening.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Clear and much cooler, with lows dropping into the mid-40s. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph will make it feel even chillier, with gusts up to 25 mph. This is the first sign of the cold Canadian air moving in, and it will be even colder in the coming days.

MONDAY

Partly sunny with highs only reaching the upper 50s to around 60°F. Winds will continue from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. This chilly weather is a stark contrast from the weekend warmth, and areas across central Indiana may see the first frost of the season overnight.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 40s. Winds will calm down to around 5 mph, making for a chilly night. Some areas may see temperatures cold enough for patchy frost, especially in rural communities.

TUESDAY

Sunny and cool with highs only in the mid-50s. North winds will stay light at 5 to 10 mph, but gusts up to 20 mph will make it feel brisk. This is the first true taste of fall chill, and frost will be a concern in some areas again overnight.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear and cold with lows dipping into the upper 30s. Northwest winds will remain at 5 to 10 mph, making for a chilly night. Widespread frost is possible in rural areas, so it’s time to protect sensitive plants.

7 DAY FORECAST

After a mild and pleasant weekend, colder air will move in starting Sunday night and persist through midweek. Highs will drop into the 50s, with lows in the 30s and 40s, bringing the first widespread frost potential of the season. As the cold air settles in, expect dry and chilly conditions until later in the week, when temperatures may rebound slightly. Enjoy the mild conditions this weekend, as winter’s chill makes an early appearance next week.