Indiana American Water customer portal shut down after cyberattack

Cyberattack hits water utility

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cyberattack on American Water has caused the utility to shut down its customer service portal.

The attack affects 1.4 million Indiana American Water customers as well as those nationally, the company revealed Monday. The cyberattack happened Thursday.

An online announcement from the company said, “In an effort to protect our customers’ data and to prevent any further harm to our environment, we disconnected or deactivated certain systems. We proactively took MyWater offline, which means we are pausing billing until further notice. We are working diligently to bring these systems back online safely and securely.

Camden, New Jersey-headquartered American Water said Monday it was working to bring its systems back up but had no timeline.

Billing has been paused until further notices, and no later charges or shutoffs will happen while the customer service portal is down.

The company believes its water and wastewater services have not been impacted.

Indiana American Water serves more than 50 communities in the state . In central Indiana, customers are based in ZIP codes including Camby, Converse, Crawfordsville, Fairland, Fishers, Franklin, Greentown, Greenwood, Noblesville, Indianapolis, Kokomo, Lafayette, Mooresville, Muncie, Needham, New Whiteland, Noblesville, Plainfield, Richmond, Russiaville, Selma, Seymour, Shelbyville, Sheridan, Summitville, Terre Haute, West Lafayette, West Terre Haute, Whiteland, and Winchester.