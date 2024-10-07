Open in App
    • WISH-TV

    Fantastic this week, but continuing to lack rainfall | Oct. 7, 2024

    By Ashley Brown,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbUni_0vxsQRtU00

    Oct 7, 2024 | Monday evening forecast with Ashley Brown

    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got to soak in a beautiful Monday after dealing with a warm weekend. This forecast will continue to be fantastic through this week, but rain continues to be nowhere in sight.

    Monday night: We’re heading into another night filled with chill in the air. Lows are set to drop into the low to mid 40s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NdXZi_0vxsQRtU00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqllI_0vxsQRtU00

    Tuesday: After starting our Tuesday with jacket weather, we will be graced with more terrific weather. This will be in the form of sunshine, low humidity, and near normal temperatures. Highs are going to reach the low 70s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YemwH_0vxsQRtU00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrbdM_0vxsQRtU00

    Wednesday: We look to be a touch warmer Wednesday, but this doesn’t change the narrative that it will still feel amazing out there. Highs are set to top out in the mid 70s with mainly sunny skies in place.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWNCC_0vxsQRtU00

    7-Day Forecast: Heading into this weekend, temperatures are expected to fluctuate a small bit. This starts on Thursday with highs lowering back into the low 70s. Then, we’re back in the upper 70s on Friday and holding there this weekend. At this time, this extended forecast looks to be mainly dry.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I8PSL_0vxsQRtU00

