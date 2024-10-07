Open in App
    Detectives seek help to find shooters of youth football coaches

    By Garrett Bergquist,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F9SIB_0vxr0rkk00

    Detectives probe youth football shooting

    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Monday said whoever knows the person who shot two youth football coaches over the weekend needs to come forward.

    Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers said they know two people were involved in Saturday night’s shooting at the end of a youth football game . The shooting put Indy Firehawks coach Travon Smith and his counterpart on the opposing team in the hospital. Family members and team officials have told News 8 both men are expected to recover. Nobody else was hurt.

    Officer Tommy Thompson says it’s not common for police to be called to a youth football game. He says youth sports are supposed to be a way for young people to learn good sportsmanship.

    “It should be an opportunity for parents to showcase and highlight what being an adult is about, being mature, and showing youth how to act in society,” he said.

    Thompson says investigators know two people were involved in the shooting, though he would not provide any additional details.

    The shooting left members of the Firehawks family shaken. During a previously-scheduled community service day Sunday, team dean Tabatha Hardiman said the shooting is exactly the kind of violence Smith and the rest of the Firehawks coaching staff try to prevent.

    “It’s very sad and unfortunate that it had to take place at a youth event,” she said. “We’re just praying. We’re praying for all the families that were involved. We’re praying for the kids and the families that had to witness and be there.”

    Hardiman says the team is making counselors and therapists available for anyone who needs them.

    Thompson said anyone who has information about the shooting should contact IMPD’s aggravated assault unit or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers. He said any bit of information can be helpful, be it names, locations or video taken on someone’s phone.

