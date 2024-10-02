Daybreak Drive-IN: Pay bumps for poll workers… the running mates debate… another Colts defender is out

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Poll work will get a little more lucrative in Indianapolis, in a new plan now one step away from taking effect. It’s one of the top stories in this morning’s first and fastest look at the day’s news, sports, and weather. Listen to the Daybreak Drive-IN each weekday morning as early as you like – it posts every day before 5am on the All Indiana Podcast Network .

Grim work is underway in Jasper County, where investigators are working to find if out bone fragments are those of children. The Sherriff and Coroner say someone confessed to killing two of their children and burned the bodies. Cadaver dogs searched the property and led deputies to the fragments. A specialist in Indianapolis is examining them, to see if they are human or animal.

Poll workers are poised to get more pay in Indianapolis. A City-County council committee approved the plan to bump up rates, in an effort to get more people to work the polls and other election jobs. Election day inspectors would get $240 instead of $200. Clerks would jump to $180, up from $100. Absentee voter board workers would get hourly increases. Next step: approval by the full council.

In the debate between candidates for Vice President, JD Vance and Tim Walz focused the bulk of their attacks not on one another, but on those at the top of the tickets. The tone was congenial in comparison to the rhetoric marking the rest of the race: Walz promised “steady leadership” under Kamala Harris while Vance pledged a return to “peace through strength” if Donald Trump is returned to the White House.

President Biden is set to visit North Carolina today – to get an in-person look at the hurricane recovery efforts. Authorities now say 160 people have died because of the storm. Indiana Task Force one has worked the last two days in the state – in what leaders describe as challenging, uneven terrain. 26 Red Cross volunteers from Indiana are joining the effort in the South today.

Training camp is underway for the Indiana pacers. First assignment, Monday, was to face cameras and questions – for media day. The good stuff then started yesterday, with the first workouts ahead of the preseason opener, next Tuesday, in Atlanta.

The Colts have suffered another injury blow: defensive end Tyquan Lewis is on injured reserve – meaning he will miss at least four games. He’s the third starter on the defensive line to go on IR already this season.

Sunny all day with a beautiful afternoon – high of 70°