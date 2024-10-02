Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WISH-TV

    Daybreak Drive-IN: Pay bumps for poll workers… the running mates debate… another Colts defender is out

    By Scott Sander,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vPyN_0vrGUDeO00

    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Poll work will get a little more lucrative in Indianapolis, in a new plan now one step away from taking effect. It’s one of the top stories in this morning’s first and fastest look at the day’s news, sports, and weather. Listen to the Daybreak Drive-IN each weekday morning as early as you like – it posts every day before 5am on the All Indiana Podcast Network .

    • Grim work is underway in Jasper County, where investigators are working to find if out bone fragments are those of children. The Sherriff and Coroner say someone confessed to killing two of their children and burned the bodies. Cadaver dogs searched the property and led deputies to the fragments. A specialist in Indianapolis is examining them, to see if they are human or animal.
    • Poll workers are poised to get more pay in Indianapolis. A City-County council committee approved the plan to bump up rates, in an effort to get more people to work the polls and other election jobs. Election day inspectors would get $240 instead of $200. Clerks would jump to $180, up from $100. Absentee voter board workers would get hourly increases. Next step: approval by the full council.
    • In the debate between candidates for Vice President, JD Vance and Tim Walz focused the bulk of their attacks not on one another, but on those at the top of the tickets. The tone was congenial in comparison to the rhetoric marking the rest of the race: Walz promised “steady leadership” under Kamala Harris while Vance pledged a return to “peace through strength” if Donald Trump is returned to the White House.
    • President Biden is set to visit North Carolina today – to get an in-person look at the hurricane recovery efforts. Authorities now say 160 people have died because of the storm. Indiana Task Force one has worked the last two days in the state – in what leaders describe as challenging, uneven terrain. 26 Red Cross volunteers from Indiana are joining the effort in the South today.
    • Training camp is underway for the Indiana pacers. First assignment, Monday, was to face cameras and questions – for media day. The good stuff then started yesterday, with the first workouts ahead of the preseason opener, next Tuesday, in Atlanta.
    • The Colts have suffered another injury blow: defensive end Tyquan Lewis is on injured reserve – meaning he will miss at least four games. He’s the third starter on the defensive line to go on IR already this season.
    • Sunny all day with a beautiful afternoon – high of 70°
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Dolly Parton pitches in toward Hurricane Helene relief efforts
    WISH-TV10 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Jonathan Taylor gives an update on his injury
    WISH-TV1 day ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy