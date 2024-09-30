Open in App
    • WISH-TV

    Dog rescued after being trapped in car’s bumper for 12 hours

    By Tynisa Senior, WSVN-TV,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XriMV_0voqJYpH00

    PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida ( WSVN ) — A woman hit a dog with her car and couldn’t figure out where it went, until she heard barking from her car’s bumper hours later. She discovered the little pup was trapped under the bumper cover.

    The little pup, called Barbas, is now safe and sound and rejoined with his owner, Ignacio Rangel, who is relived his fur baby is alive.

    “I’ve got 4 dogs and I don’t want to lose any,” said Rangel.

    It was last week Monday, when a woman was driving at night when she said the dog ran out and hit her car.

    Crew members at a battery and tire store say, it wasn’t until 12 hours later when the woman noticed the dog, then immediately brought her car to the shop with Barbas stuck inside the front grill.

    Video shows the moment the crews at the auto shop in Port Saint Lucie freed the dog. He was rescued with only minor injuries.

    “It was his time to go, The only way I can explain it is the dog hit the perfect spot at the perfect time. I think the dog just punctured this, got trapped inside, closed back up,” said Lenny Cruz, crew member of St. Lucie Battery and Tire.

    Now, back home in Fort Pierce, Rangel says Barbas is back to what he always should have been doing: being safe and secure at home with the rest of his family.

    “Nothing wrong with the dog. A miracle. Yes its unbelievable, I though I lost my dog,” Rangel.

    Its the fifth animal that auto shop has saved.

    Barbas is only one and a half years old and his family says they’re glad this story had a happy ending.

