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This Fond du Lac pastor can’t come home — but he’s still preaching from Guatemala
By Beatrice Lawrence / WPR,13 days ago
For more than a year, a Pentecostal church in east-central Wisconsin has been missing its pastor. Rev. Esdras Paredes of Fond du Lac left the United States to care for his sick mother in Guatemala in August 2025. When Paredes tried to return home, the U.S. government said he wouldn’t be able to enter the country for another 10 years, due to a 1991 deportation order.