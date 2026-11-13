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Evers shortens prison sentences for 14 people in Wisconsin’s first commutations in 25 years
By Natalie Yahr / Wisconsin Watch,11 days ago
Less than two months before leaving office, Gov. Tony Evers granted the first commutations in Wisconsin in 25 years, including for violent offenses. Of the 24 applicants whose cases the Commutations Advisory Board heard in August and September, Evers reduced the sentences of 14, according to a Friday announcement. Those selected include people convicted of crimes such as homicide, armed robbery and drug dealing. Five were convicted when they were under 18.