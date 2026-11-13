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Mussels regaining a foothold in the upper Mississippi River after decades of decline
By Claire Carlson / MinnPost,4 days ago
At first glance, the boat’s crew looks ready to embark on a fishing trip. Their boat is equipped with a hefty rectangular cooler, a couple of white buckets and neon orange life jackets. They chat idly with one another from the boat’s helm, remarking on the September day’s balmy weather and the dogs that bound along the riverbanks across from them.
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