Looking for a loyal little companion? These Miniature Pinscher ladies in Wisconsin Rapids, WI are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Miniature Pinscher mix

Miniature Pinscher mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: South Wood County Humane Society

Phone: (715) 423-0505

Little Chai is a baby Miniature Pinscher mix, full of potential and ready to grow up with her new family. If you’re hoping to raise a pup from a young age, Chai could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Chai and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Pinscher mix

Miniature Pinscher mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: South Wood County Humane Society

Phone: (715) 423-0505

Maple is an adult Miniature Pinscher mix with that classic Min Pin look and a rich brown coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with her new people.

👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Pinscher mix

Miniature Pinscher mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: South Wood County Humane Society

Phone: (715) 423-0505

Apple Cider is another lovely adult Miniature Pinscher mix, sharing that same warm brown coloring. She’s looking for a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Apple Cider and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Wisconsin Rapids, consider calling South Wood County Humane Society at (715) 423-0505 to ask about these Miniature Pinscher mixes. Even if one of them isn’t the right fit, the shelter can help you find a dog that matches your home and lifestyle.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.