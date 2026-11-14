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🐶 Sweet Miniature Pinscher Dogs Waiting in Wisconsin Rapids
Looking for a loyal little companion? These Miniature Pinscher ladies in Wisconsin Rapids, WI are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Chai
- Breed: Miniature Pinscher mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: South Wood County Humane Society
- Phone: (715) 423-0505
Little Chai is a baby Miniature Pinscher mix, full of potential and ready to grow up with her new family. If you’re hoping to raise a pup from a young age, Chai could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Chai and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maple
- Breed: Miniature Pinscher mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: South Wood County Humane Society
- Phone: (715) 423-0505
Maple is an adult Miniature Pinscher mix with that classic Min Pin look and a rich brown coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with her new people.
👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Apple Cider
- Breed: Miniature Pinscher mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: South Wood County Humane Society
- Phone: (715) 423-0505
Apple Cider is another lovely adult Miniature Pinscher mix, sharing that same warm brown coloring. She’s looking for a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Apple Cider and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Wisconsin Rapids, consider calling South Wood County Humane Society at (715) 423-0505 to ask about these Miniature Pinscher mixes. Even if one of them isn’t the right fit, the shelter can help you find a dog that matches your home and lifestyle.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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