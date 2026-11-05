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Wisconsin Rapids

Coffee with the Chamber on Nov. 18

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=355GPq_1Gp4bbb600

Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce will host Coffee with the Chamber on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 8:30–9:30 AM at the Wood County Courthouse – Room 154, 400 Market Street, Wisconsin Rapids (first floor, left end of the building), featuring Wood County Economic Development speaking on broadband, childcare, housing, and entrepreneurship. The event is in-person only, sponsored by Kwik Trip, and registration closes November 16, 2026. More information: https://business.wisconsinrapidschamber.com/events/details/coffee-with-the-chamber-november-2026-31424?calendarMonth=2026-11-01

This content is adapted from materials provided by Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce

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