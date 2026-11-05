🏥 Wisconsin Rapids Healthcare: Multiple Local Openings to Explore

Healthcare hiring is steady in Wisconsin Rapids, with options from high-level physician roles to flexible part-time caregiving.

Below are several local openings you can scan quickly and click through if they fit what you’re after.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Wisconsin Rapids, WI (less than 2 hours north of Madison)

(less than 2 hours north of Madison) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base salary plus performance incentives (exact amount not listed)

Monday–Friday, 7 am–4 pm with a 3 weeks on / 1 week off schedule and about 13 weeks off per year. Role focuses on medical direction of CRNAs with low-acuity general cases (no hearts, no heads), OB experience required, and a collaborative OR team. Includes student loan repayment, sign-on bonus, malpractice, relocation, CME, and J-1 visa sponsorship.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Wisconsin Rapids, WI (multiple hospital and ED sites)

(multiple hospital and ED sites) Type: Contract / Locum Tenens

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth notes they negotiate better pay and pay weekly)

Flexible 12-hour and 24-hour shifts with patient volumes up to 50K annually at the busiest site and double coverage there. You’ll handle ED cases including newborn deliveries (no L&D on site) and must have ACLS, ATLS, BLS, and PALS. CompHealth provides housing, travel, malpractice coverage, and helps with credentialing and scheduling.

Employer: GDT Home Care (via Community Horizons)

(via Community Horizons) Location: Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.32 per hour

Schedule: Mon, Wed, Fri – 5.5 hours per week total

Support a female client in her home with light housekeeping, simple daily tasks, and being present while she showers for safety. This is a self-directed services role where the member chooses her caregiver; you’re paid through a third-party fiscal agent (no money handled in the home). Great fit if you’re kind, reliable, and want a low-physical-demand caregiving job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail and contact info so you can ask questions and see if it’s a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.