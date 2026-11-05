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Wisconsin Rapids

🚧 Wisconsin Rapids Auto Shop Hiring Multiple Techs

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=338dgL_1GnuLNUv00

Wisconsin Rapids has some solid hands-on auto jobs right now, especially if you like working with tools and staying busy in the shop.

Body Shop Technician

  • Employer: Wheelers Family Auto Group
  • Location: Wisconsin Rapids, WI
  • Type: Full-time
  • Salary: Not listed

Do full body work and repairs, from basic fixes to advanced welding and framework, plus quality checks and road tests. You get paid training, straight hourly pay, no Sundays, uniforms, health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and more.

Quick Lube Technician

  • Employer: Wheelers Family Auto Group
  • Location: Wisconsin Rapids, WI
  • Type: Full-time
  • Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role focused on oil changes, fluids, filters, and tire rotations. Wheelers offers in-house training, pays for ASE/GM certifications, and helps you move into higher-paying tech roles, plus the same strong benefits: straight hourly pay, no Sundays, PTO, health coverage, and 401(k) match.

If you like cars and want steady, year-round work, these could be a great fit—take a few minutes to click through and apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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