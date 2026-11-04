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🏥 Wisconsin Rapids Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
Healthcare hiring around Wisconsin Rapids is steady, with options for nurses, techs, and caregivers who want either travel contracts or local, steady hours.
Registered Nurse (RN) | Family Practice | PRN
- Employer: Marshfield Clinic Health System (Sanford Health)
- Location: Wisconsin Rapids, WI (main), coverage in Stevens Point as needed
- Schedule/Type: Part-time, PRN, day shift, ~8 hrs/week
- Pay: $29.50 – $38.50/hour
Family practice clinic role with flexible scheduling, strong work–life balance, and a supportive team. Great if you want to keep clinic skills sharp without a full-time commitment.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,499/week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Wisconsin Rapids, WI
- Schedule/Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr flexible shifts, weekends on-call
- Pay: Up to $2,499/week (estimated)
Radiology Tech travel role supporting ER, inpatient, and OR with Epic charting. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and a full benefits package including CE and 401(k).
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,517/week
- Employer: Assured Nursing Inc
- Location: Wisconsin Rapids, WI
- Schedule/Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts, flexible
- Pay: Up to $2,517/week (estimated)
Day-shift X-ray Tech contract with weekly pay and core medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits. Good fit if you like predictable daytime hours while traveling.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,287/week
- Employer: Uniti Med
- Location: Wisconsin Rapids, WI
- Schedule/Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Pay: Up to $2,287/week (estimated)
Travel Rad Tech role with day 1 insurance, license reimbursement, and strong recruiter support. Nice option if you want a guided, high-support travel experience.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,488/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Wisconsin Rapids, WI
- Schedule/Type: Full-time travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Pay: Up to $2,488/week (estimated)
X-ray Tech contract with housing options, day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and travel reimbursement. Ideal if you want a well-established agency and lots of nationwide options.
CNA – Certified Nursing Assistant – PM Shifts (Up to $25/hr)
- Employer: Midwest Clinical Resource
- Location: Wisconsin Rapids, WI (travel to facilities)
- Schedule/Type: PM shifts, 8-hr, 32–40 hrs/week, PRN options
- Pay: $22 – $25/hour
Staffing-agency CNA role with flexible scheduling via app, weekly pay, and lots of perks (rewards program, bonuses, housing and mileage support). Great if you want control over your shifts and locations.
Caregiver – Wisconsin Rapids, WI
- Employer: Midstate Independent Living Choices (MILC)
- Location: Wisconsin Rapids, WI
- Schedule/Type: Part-time, 1–1.5 hrs between 6–8 p.m., 5 days/week; extra respite hours possible
- Pay: $14.28 – $15.05/hour
In-home caregiver role supporting disabled and elderly clients with personal care, light housekeeping, and companionship. Offers paid training, holiday pay, and a flexible schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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