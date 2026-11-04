🏥 Wisconsin Rapids Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Healthcare hiring around Wisconsin Rapids is steady, with options for nurses, techs, and caregivers who want either travel contracts or local, steady hours.

Employer: Marshfield Clinic Health System (Sanford Health)

Marshfield Clinic Health System (Sanford Health) Location: Wisconsin Rapids, WI (main), coverage in Stevens Point as needed

(main), coverage in Stevens Point as needed Schedule/Type: Part-time, PRN, day shift, ~8 hrs/week

Pay: $29.50 – $38.50/hour

Family practice clinic role with flexible scheduling, strong work–life balance, and a supportive team. Great if you want to keep clinic skills sharp without a full-time commitment.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Schedule/Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr flexible shifts, weekends on-call

Pay: Up to $2,499/week (estimated)

Radiology Tech travel role supporting ER, inpatient, and OR with Epic charting. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and a full benefits package including CE and 401(k).

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Assured Nursing Inc Location: Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Schedule/Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts, flexible

Pay: Up to $2,517/week (estimated)

Day-shift X-ray Tech contract with weekly pay and core medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits. Good fit if you like predictable daytime hours while traveling.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Schedule/Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: Up to $2,287/week (estimated)

Travel Rad Tech role with day 1 insurance, license reimbursement, and strong recruiter support. Nice option if you want a guided, high-support travel experience.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Schedule/Type: Full-time travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: Up to $2,488/week (estimated)

X-ray Tech contract with housing options, day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and travel reimbursement. Ideal if you want a well-established agency and lots of nationwide options.

Employer: Midwest Clinical Resource

Location: Wisconsin Rapids, WI (travel to facilities)

Schedule/Type: PM shifts, 8-hr, 32–40 hrs/week, PRN options

Pay: $22 – $25/hour

Staffing-agency CNA role with flexible scheduling via app, weekly pay, and lots of perks (rewards program, bonuses, housing and mileage support). Great if you want control over your shifts and locations.

Employer: Midstate Independent Living Choices (MILC)

Location: Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Schedule/Type: Part-time, 1–1.5 hrs between 6–8 p.m., 5 days/week; extra respite hours possible

Pay: $14.28 – $15.05/hour

In-home caregiver role supporting disabled and elderly clients with personal care, light housekeeping, and companionship. Offers paid training, holiday pay, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.