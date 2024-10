Olivia Heuer and Bianca Bowden win titles of Miss Wisconsin Rapids and Miss Wisconsin Rapids' Teen

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − The Miss Wisconsin Rapids Scholarship Organization has two new representatives. Olivia Heuer was crowned Miss Wisconsin Rapids 2025 and Bianca Bowden was named Miss Wisconsin Rapids' Teen 2025.

Twenty-two young women took the stage Saturday night at the Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids to highlight their community service initiatives, talents and communication skills. Both Miss Wisconsin Rapids and Miss Wisconsin Rapids’ Teen contestants competed in five phases: interview, talent, evening gown, health and fitness and an on-stage conversation.

Heuer is a student at Mid-State Technical College and her community service initiative is titled "It Takes a Village to Raise a Child." She performed a pom dance to "Mambo No. 5" by Lou Bega.

Bowden is a student at Lincoln High School and her community service initiative is titled "Think and Drive, Stay Alive." She performed a contemporary dance to "Scars to Your Beautiful."

Heuer and Bowden will represent the area as the organization’s titleholders for the next year.

They will go on to compete at Miss Wisconsin in June. Miss Wisconsin and Miss Wisconsin's Teen will then compete at Miss America and Miss America's Teen.

Contestants for both Miss Wisconsin Rapids and Miss Wisconsin Rapids’ Teen have been preparing for the competition for months, working through talent practices and rehearsing the group opening number, conducting mock interviews and developing their community service initiatives at weekly workshops.

