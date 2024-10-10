Open in App
    Discover Wisconsin will feature Wood County parks in next week's episode. How to watch.

    By Caitlin Shuda, USA TODAY NETWORK - Wisconsin,

    2 days ago

    Discover Wisconsin will feature several Wood County parks next week.

    According to a release from Discover Wisconsin, the travel and tourism television series will feature parks in Wood County in its Oct. 16 episode “Wood County Parks – Celebrating 90 Years of Outdoor Adventures.”

    Hosts Eric Paulsen and Megan Christian explore five parks in Wood County with the Wood County Parks Department in the episode.

    Wood County Parks & Forestry Director Chad Schooley said teaming up with the show offered a great opportunity to show off Wood County’s parks and trails.

    “With 2025 being the 90 th anniversary of the parks department, it is amazing to see the continued commitment and support from local elected officials, employees and volunteers that help make Wood County Parks second to none," Schooley said.

    During the Oct. 16 episode, the Discover Wisconsin team reviews the history of North Wood County Park, one of the first designated public parks in the county. The hosts will then tour the 225-foot pedestrian bridge, walking trails, disc golf course and campgrounds. They will then travel to the South Wood County Park at Lake Wazeecha and take in the miles of trails and beaches.

    The Discover Wisconsin hosts will then check out Powers Bluff County Park and learn about its Native American history and Nepco County Park to check out fishing opportunities. They will also feature Dexter County Park and its county forest system and trails.

    How to watch

    The episode will debut on streaming services at 4 p.m. Oct. 16. Viewers can check it out on discoverwisconsin.com , Roku, Apple TV, SmartTV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire, YouTube, or through the Discover Wisconsin+ App.

    The episode will also air statewide at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 on Bally Sports Wisconsin, and at various times across affiliates of the Discover Wisconsin Regional Television Network.

    The show will be aired across the network of viewers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Upper Michigan. To learn more, visit discoverwisconsin.com .

    More Wood County gems: 'Poster child for community vitality': Rudolph honored by America in Bloom

    Contact Caitlin at cshuda@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @CaitlinShuda .

    This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Discover Wisconsin will feature Wood County parks in next week's episode. How to watch.

